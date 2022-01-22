Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 6,800 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,661 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Fulton Financial worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

