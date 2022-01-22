Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 732,483 Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 732,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,252,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VET. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $16.27.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The company had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VET. Raymond James lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

