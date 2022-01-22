Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 105,800 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,045 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 415,242 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 485,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after purchasing an additional 216,329 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 278.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 205,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 602.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 172,326 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $32.86 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $925.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

