Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 10,823 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 129.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of NewMarket worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 84.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $336.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $419.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $342.25 and its 200-day moving average is $337.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.33.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

