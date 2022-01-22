Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 27,983 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 288.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.33.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total value of $1,431,273.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.23. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.20 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

