Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 38,113 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 622.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,113 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 65,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 51,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,643,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.06.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $160.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

