Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $313.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $247.41 and a 52-week high of $334.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $317.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

