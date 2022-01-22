Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 204,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $92.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

