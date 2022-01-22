Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $5.40 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,353,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,718,000 after buying an additional 241,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 238,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,720,000 after buying an additional 196,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $43.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.