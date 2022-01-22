Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,613 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,990,000 after acquiring an additional 610,138 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,605,000 after acquiring an additional 166,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,963,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 548,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.