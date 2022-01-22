Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $5.80 Million Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 2,795.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 600.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 81,859 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $51.95 on Friday. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $43.52 and a 12-month high of $58.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that China Petroleum & Chemical Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

