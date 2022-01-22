Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,852 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH opened at $313.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.33 and a 200 day moving average of $305.41. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.