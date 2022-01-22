Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $7.18 Million Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $91.56 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.82.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.