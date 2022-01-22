Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 439.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,456 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cabot worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,869,000 after acquiring an additional 386,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cabot by 32.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBT. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Cabot stock opened at $55.63 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

