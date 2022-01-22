Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $7.67 Million Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 3,402.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 132,700 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

Shares of SCCO opened at $66.26 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

