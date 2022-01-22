Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $8.77 Million Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 414.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ternium worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,841,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,120 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 53.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after purchasing an additional 525,413 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 45.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 375,703 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 18.4% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,051,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,424,000 after purchasing an additional 163,629 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth about $30,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

TX stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.