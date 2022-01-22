Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.28% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $5,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000.

In other news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $327,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DRH opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

