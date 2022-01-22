Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $6.79 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 147.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 1,075,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

