Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 27,983 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 288.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,972,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.23. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $154.20 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

