Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,696,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,137,000 after acquiring an additional 179,721 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 1.65. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.88.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $729,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $348,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.24.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.