Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,503 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $5,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

RDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $57.54 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.