Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 195,454 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 195,454 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of Sanmina worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,246,000 after purchasing an additional 173,041 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $44,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 817,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,819 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SANM. Sidoti began coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

