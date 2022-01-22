Graphlinq Protocol Price Down 30.7% Over Last 7 Days (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $422,611.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005851 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

