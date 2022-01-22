Graviton Trading Down 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00005269 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $6.61 million and $169,762.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00051064 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,343.59 or 0.06777932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,411.19 or 0.99520949 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.