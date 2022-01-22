Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.34

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.34 and traded as low as $18.40. Gray Television shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 861 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

About Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

