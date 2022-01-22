Graypoint LLC Has $24.14 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.0% of Graypoint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.12. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

