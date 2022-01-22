Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce $110.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.96 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $122.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full year sales of $440.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.72 million to $445.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $472.34 million, with estimates ranging from $463.69 million to $479.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.78. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

