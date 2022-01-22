Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 58.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $340.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Green Plains Partners has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 273.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Green Plains Partners stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Green Plains Partners were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

