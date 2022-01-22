GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.47 Million

Analysts predict that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post $136.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.99 million to $139.95 million. GreenSky posted sales of $128.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $542.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $615.15 million, with estimates ranging from $611.37 million to $618.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 117,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,417,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. Company insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY opened at $10.21 on Friday. GreenSky has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

