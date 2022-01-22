Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 200.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,114 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Grifols worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $12.33 on Friday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($17.05) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Grifols Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.