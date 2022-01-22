Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.31 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Grin has a total market capitalization of $17.31 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,202.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.44 or 0.06923987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $107.98 or 0.00306747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.26 or 0.00835890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00069443 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00432065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00255065 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 94,969,020 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

