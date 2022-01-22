Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 172.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407,605 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Guardant Health worth $80,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

GH stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.09. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,421,239. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

