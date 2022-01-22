Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $185.37

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.37 ($2.53) and traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.93). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.92), with a volume of 801,487 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($4.03) price objective on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 295 ($4.03) to GBX 315 ($4.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.66) to GBX 215 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 189.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £457.38 million and a PE ratio of 12.59.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

