Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.74

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.74 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 6.84 ($0.09). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 6.20 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,379,299 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.31.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

