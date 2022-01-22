GXChain Price Down 40.1% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00003768 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $99.00 million and approximately $32.21 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000711 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002270 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000268 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,924,576 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

