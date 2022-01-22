GYEN (GYEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.04 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $24.04 million and $1.85 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00052415 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.44 or 0.06892881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,244.05 or 0.99831141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003290 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

