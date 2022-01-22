H.B. Fuller’s (FUL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Seaport Res Ptn

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of H.B. Fuller from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

FUL opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $49.80 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.74.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Owens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,212 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 99,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 54.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.