H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.93

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $3.67. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 108,791 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

