Halving Coin (HALV) 24-Hour Volume Tops $145.00

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,390.15 or 0.06847701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,906.98 or 1.00007544 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

