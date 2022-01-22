Hamster (HAM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $348,878.00

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Hamster has a market cap of $21.54 million and approximately $348,878.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 36.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.99 or 0.06883325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,787.53 or 1.00190151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

