Handshake Tops 1-Day Volume of $633,211.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $91.66 million and approximately $633,211.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,602.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,352.11 or 0.06797507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00307250 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.00826317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00067824 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00427102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.89 or 0.00253991 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 459,602,816 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.