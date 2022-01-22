Handy Market Cap Tops $1.38 Million (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Handy coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $34,566.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handy has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00052422 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,405.35 or 0.06851525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00058883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,047.18 or 0.99830163 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003322 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

