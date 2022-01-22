Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HASI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,175,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,591. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $69.07.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

