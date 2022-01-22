Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of HASI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,591. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.12.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.