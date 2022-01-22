HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post $54.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.00 million and the highest is $55.50 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $69.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $233.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.70 million to $234.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $223.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.45 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.81. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

