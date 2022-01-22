Harmony Hits One Day Trading Volume of $402.98 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Harmony has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $402.98 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00261341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00044276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,324,528,139 coins and its circulating supply is 11,595,895,139 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

