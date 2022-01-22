Harvest Finance (FARM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $28.48 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $67.21 million and $28.48 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $100.81 or 0.00287149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 682,355 coins and its circulating supply is 666,705 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.