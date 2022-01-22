HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

HCI Group has increased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years. HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.0%.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $691.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HCI Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCI Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 114.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of HCI Group worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.