Head-To-Head Analysis: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XPeng has a beta of 7.46, suggesting that its share price is 646% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66% XPeng -28.56% -12.10% -8.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.2% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of XPeng shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and XPeng’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A XPeng $895.68 million 37.50 -$418.70 million ($0.83) -50.37

Electric Last Mile Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Electric Last Mile Solutions and XPeng, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 XPeng 0 0 9 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.19%. XPeng has a consensus price target of $58.86, suggesting a potential upside of 40.77%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than XPeng.

Summary

XPeng beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

