Head to Head Analysis: Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) and Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Marpai and Convey Holding Parent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai N/A N/A -$3.87 million N/A N/A Convey Holding Parent $282.91 million 1.89 -$6.46 million N/A N/A

Marpai has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Convey Holding Parent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Convey Holding Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and Convey Holding Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai N/A N/A N/A Convey Holding Parent -0.70% 2.01% 1.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Marpai and Convey Holding Parent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 0 0 N/A Convey Holding Parent 0 1 4 0 2.80

Convey Holding Parent has a consensus price target of $13.78, indicating a potential upside of 88.97%. Given Convey Holding Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Convey Holding Parent is more favorable than Marpai.

Summary

Convey Holding Parent beats Marpai on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marpai Company Profile

Marpai Inc. is an AI-driven health tech company transforming third party administration in the self-funded market. Marpai Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services. The Technology Enabled Solutions segment offers technology solutions through web-based customizable application that is used to identify, track, and administer contractual services, or benefits provided under a client's plan to its Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. It also provides analytics over healthcare data to capture and assess gaps in risk documentation, quality, clinical care, and compliance. The company's software solutions for health plans include enrollment and billing technology, supplemental benefits solution, agent and broker management, membership and financial reconciliation, compliance monitoring, and data analytic solutions. The Advisory Services segment offers advisory services, including sales and marketing strategies, provider network strategies, compliance, star ratings, quality, clinical, pharmacy, analytics, and risk adjustment. The company serves government sponsored, medicare, medicaid, and provided sponsored plans, as well as pharmacy benefits managers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of TPG Cannes Aggregation, L.P.

